‘Aunty Nella’ from Paradise Village turns 90 today

ON the occasion of her 90th birthday today, Rita Nella Mingo could not be more grateful for the loving, peaceful environment that existed in her family when she was growing up, and which eventually passed on to the family she later started.

Originally from El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice, Mrs. Mingo moved to neighbouring Paradise Village after marriage and raised eight children together with her husband, Randolph Mingo (now deceased).

Mrs. Mingo worked as a seamstress in her younger days, while her husband worked for many years with the Transport and Harbours Department. Today, she is grandmother to 35 children.

“I can’t describe the feeling of being able to turn 90 years old,” Mrs. Mingo told the Guyana Chronicle. She said she is happy that she was raised in a loving family and that her family too became like this.

One of her daughters who are visiting for the birthday, Judy Williams, described her mother as a beautiful woman who has always been very considerate of others. “She’s one of the best people I know. She’s very nice to her neighbours, very open and helps everyone she can. You can always come to her home and get something to eat.”

Mrs. Mingo is also still very mobile and does everything on her own, including climbing the stairs in the home. “She’s very talkative too,” the daughter joked. “She been very disciplined and she raised us to be sisterly and brotherly, as a unit who look out for each other. So we’re always there for each other.”

The family will host a birthday party for Mrs. Mingo today in an outdoor setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.