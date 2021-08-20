News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
COVID-19 claims another life
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dashboard

–taking death toll to 588, new cases to 141

THE Ministry of health has reported that one more person has died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 588.
The latest fatality is a 35-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), who died while receiving treatment at a Ministry of Health facility.
Meanwhile, there are currently 1,157 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 141 new cases on Aug 18, 2021, after 1,253 tests.
The 141 newly-confirmed cases were recorded in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five, Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).
Region Four accounted for 75 of the new cases, while Regions One and Seven recorded one each; Region Two 18; Region Three 35; Region Five two; and Regions Six and Nine four and five respectively.

Even as new cases were being recorded, 68 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,193.
The country has now recorded a total of 23,936 confirmed cases, since the first COVID-19 case was reported here in March 2020.
Of the current crop of 1,157 active cases, 15 are under observation at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, at Liliendaal on the lower East Coast Demerara; 92 are in institutional isolation; 1048 are in home isolation, and two are in institutional quarantine.
Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, meaning that they are not exhibiting any of the myriad symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures are in force from August 1, 2021 until August 31, 2021, but may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.
As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and maintain the recommended physical distancing and sanitisation. The current curfew begins at 22:30hrs and ends at 04:00hrs.
Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.