COVID-19 claims another life

–taking death toll to 588, new cases to 141

THE Ministry of health has reported that one more person has died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 588.

The latest fatality is a 35-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), who died while receiving treatment at a Ministry of Health facility.

Meanwhile, there are currently 1,157 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 141 new cases on Aug 18, 2021, after 1,253 tests.

The 141 newly-confirmed cases were recorded in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five, Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Region Four accounted for 75 of the new cases, while Regions One and Seven recorded one each; Region Two 18; Region Three 35; Region Five two; and Regions Six and Nine four and five respectively.

Even as new cases were being recorded, 68 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,193.

The country has now recorded a total of 23,936 confirmed cases, since the first COVID-19 case was reported here in March 2020.

Of the current crop of 1,157 active cases, 15 are under observation at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, at Liliendaal on the lower East Coast Demerara; 92 are in institutional isolation; 1048 are in home isolation, and two are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, meaning that they are not exhibiting any of the myriad symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures are in force from August 1, 2021 until August 31, 2021, but may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and maintain the recommended physical distancing and sanitisation. The current curfew begins at 22:30hrs and ends at 04:00hrs.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.