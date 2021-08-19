Private Sector Luncheon

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana is currently hosting a working breakfast with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and the President of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi at the Savannah Suite, Pegasus Hotel.

Also in attendance are Government Ministers and members of the business community from both countries.

President Santokhi is on a four-day official visit to Guyana. President Ali has since engaged the Surinamese President on bilateral talks on a wide range of topics.