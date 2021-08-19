Common ‘gas strategy’ for Guyana, Suriname possible

–as Heads of State continue discussions on reducing existing gaps, creating opportunities for collaboration

SIGNIFICANT discoveries of oil offshore Guyana and Suriname are being viewed as a springboard for both nations’ economies, laying the foundation for exponential economic growth and prosperity, especially if the continental neighbours work together to harness the benefits of the burgeoning sector.

Collectively, the discoveries by the various exploration companies in the Guyana-Suriname basin are estimated to be well over 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent and more than 30 trillion cubic feet of gas. There are already plans on stream to develop a gas-to-shore project in Guyana; however, given the bounties that exist offshore, there is a likelihood that Guyana and Suriname will establish a “common gas strategy.”

Further details on the preliminary discussions related to the common gas strategy are still unavailable, but President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has affirmed that discussions between his team and the visiting Surinamese team, led by that country’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, are not a “time-wasting” exercise.

In fact, contrary to any belief that the discussions are routine, the President said that the objectives of the ongoing bilateral discussions are to reduce existing gaps and barriers and to create opportunities for co-operation.

The Head of State noted that the objective of enhanced collaboration between the two countries is improved lives for all citizens through social and economic benefits.

Dr. Ali made those remarks during a plenary session held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), on Wednesday.

“We are not on a time-wasting exercise. We are going to make decisions today for a better tomorrow, and we are going to advance at a very rapid pace from today in relation to all the commitments and decisions that we will take,” the Head of State posited.

Prior to the commencement of the plenary session, the two Heads of State and their respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs met to advance discussions in several areas.

“As you are aware, both parties here have similarities and have similar challenges and opportunities in relation to the environment. Both of us also have to manage an emerging oil and gas sector in the context of our credentials on the environment and climate change. So, that is a new area that we have added,” President Ali said.

In addition, the two Presidents also discussed local content and the legislation governing local content policy; tourism; and linkages between Suriname, Guyana and Brazil; infrastructure; agriculture; trade and enhanced security.

In his opening remarks, President Santokhi expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.

He acknowledged that the engagement allows for the advancement of important discussions between the two countries.

“President, this visit offers an excellent opportunity to evaluate the progress of bilateral co-operation within the context of this dialogue and co-operation platform established a year ago,” the Suriname Head of State said.

He reiterated the importance of Guyana as a neighbour as well as a strategic partner.

The Surinamese delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Co-operation (BIBIS), Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin; Minister of Natural Resources, David Abiamofo; Minister of Agriculture, Animal and Husbandry and Fisheries, Parmanand Sewdien; Minister of Public Works, Raid

Nurmohamed; Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, Albert E. Jubithana; and the Managing Director of the State Oil Company Suriname and Adviser to the Government of Suriname, Annand K.R. Jagesar.

Guyana’s delegation at the plenary session included Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who is performing the duties of Minister Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Elisabeth Harper; Guyana’s resident Ambassador to Suriname, Keith George and representatives from the Office of the President. (Office of the President)