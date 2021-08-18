Suriname’s President arrives

–scheduled for a plethora of engagements with government officials, private sector

MOTHER nature is a universal element that cannot be controlled, but though coincidental, it was clearly on the side of Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, whose arrival to Guyana on a Surinamese-owned carrier, Fly All Ways, on Tuesday, was almost perfectly timed, as the dark, rain-filled clouds lifted and allowed the rays of the sun to protrude mildly, to create the ideal conditions for a ceremonial welcome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Stepping off of the aircraft and onto a red carpet, which stretched from the last stair of the plane to a podium, President Santokhi and the other members of his delegation were greeted by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and other officials who exuded diplomacy, even as light showers returned.

Unaffected by the showers, with umbrellas held over their heads, Prime Minister Phillips and Dr. Anthony escorted President Santokhi to the podium and stood beside him as he received a 21-Gun Salute from officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), who were drenched, yet committed to their duties.

The short but significant ceremony ended with President Santokhi and his team being escorted to vehicles, which quickly departed the compound of CJIA for Georgetown, where the official engagements are slated to be held. It was reported that over the next few days, discussions between President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and President Santokhi, will centre on a number of key areas including infrastructure, agriculture, security, transportation, the oil and gas industry, trade and the development of the human resource capacity of both countries. “It is a wide-ranging array of topics that we have on the agenda; agriculture, removing barriers; all of that is on the agenda,” Dr. Ali said in an invited comment to reporters on the sidelines of an activity at Cove and John, on the East Coast of Demerara.

He related that President Santokhi’s visit to Guyana is one that is important, especially as the two countries proceed with a number of joint initiatives.

“We have committed ourselves as neighbours to working together on various initiatives, some very transformational, so it [Santokhi’s official visit] is a continuation of that collaboration [and] building stronger ties,” the Guyanese Head of State said. He indicated that close collaboration with Suriname is strategic, since the country is similarly positioned, and like Guyana, it is also gearing up to become a major player within the oil and gas industry. “Both countries have small populations, similar challenges, [and] similar opportunities ahead, so we have to see how we can merge our thinking, and see if our policies would reflect that integrated approach we want,” President Ali said. A statement issued by Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Saturday, indicated that Santokhi’s four-day visit is in response to an invitation from President Ali. It follows the visit by President Ali to Suriname in November 2020, during which the two presidents launched the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Co-operation Platform (SDCP).