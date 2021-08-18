Political activist’s allegations against AG found to be ‘frivolous,’ ‘vexatious’

ACTING on a request from the Attorney-General (AG), Anil Nandlall, S.C., the Guyana Police Force (GPF) engaged the New York Police Department (NYPD) on whether a report was filed against the AG, to which the department responded that the report, though filed, was “frivolous” and “vexatious.”

Investigations conducted by the local police revealed that the report, purportedly filed by political activist, Rickford Burke, in July 2021, was not only “frivolous” and “vexatious,” it was also dismissed.

Further, the GPF found that the Attorney-General was never “wanted” by any law enforcement agency in the U.S., in respect of that report, since no arrest was warranted.