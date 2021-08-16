News Archives
Missing child found drowned
THE lifeless body of Trayshawn Archer, three, who was reported missing on Sunday, was found on the same day in the intersection of a trench that runs to the front and back of his home. According to police report, information received from Trayshawn’s 19-year-old mother, Aaliyah Archer, stated that she last saw him asleep at 05:00 hours. She said that about 06:18hrs, she discovered that he was not in the house and immediately started to search for him. She found a pair of brown rubber slippers belonging to Trayshawn on the bridge that gave access to the neighbour’s yard.
The neighbour, Sean Dover, stated that he did not see Trayshawn for the day; hence, an alarm was raised and a report was made to the police at North Ruimveldt Police Outpost. Persons in the area and the police conducted searches but he was not seen.
At about 15:15hrs, the body of Trayshawn was found at the intersection of the trench that runs to the front and back of his home.
He was pronounced dead by a doctor. No marks of violence were seen on the body. However, a whitish liquid was seen on the nose of the deceased. The body is at Memorial Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.

Staff Reporter

