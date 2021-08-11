News Archives
Simmons believes ‘maturing’ Hetmyer will return to Test squad
Shimron Hetmyer played his last Test for West Indies against Afghanistan in November 2019.
SHIMRON Hetmyer last featured in Test back in November 2019 and has not been a part of the red-ball setup for varying reasons.

On Monday, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said he believes the 24-year-old who is showing maturity will add to his 16 Tests to date.

“I think Hetmyer as you say can be a world-class Test player when that time comes,” Simmons stated at a virtual media briefing. “I am sure at some point in time, he will return to the Test squad. I am sure the experience he has gotten from being here before will serve him well and we will make good use of it.”

Fitness has been an issue faced by Hetmyer, having failed two fitness tests within a year, and his output in the red-ball format, despite his undoubted ability, has not flourished.
The 24-year-old has five half-centuries and no tons in his 30 innings at the Test level with his average now at 27.93.

“He is maturing as we go along, he has had a few incidents he was not proud of, but he is maturing and I am sure he is going to get back into the Test squad at some point and show what he is made of.”

After the two Tests against Pakistan at Sabina Park, Jamaica, which starts tomorrow, it is understood West Indies will travel to Sri Lanka for a Test series after the World T20 in October-November.

At the end of the inaugural World Test Championship (2019 – 2023), West Indies finished second to last with just three wins from 13 matches.

