CWI mourns passing of Sir Lester Bird

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) is saddened by the passing of former Antigua & Barbuda Prime Minister Sir Lester Bird, who died on Monday following a prolonged illness.

Following is a statement from CWI president Ricky Skerritt:

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) joins the Government and people of Antigua & Barbuda in sending condolences to the family of the late Honourable Sir Lester Bird, National Hero. It was Sir Lester’s visionary leadership while serving as Prime Minister that was partly responsible for relocating the headquarters of CWI to Antigua, more than two decades ago.

In so doing, Sir Lester Bird helped to pioneer the concept of public and private partnership in regional sport development. Sir Lester was also a past President of the Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association, and was a life-long West Indies cricket enthusiast. May Sir Lester’s soul rest in eternal peace!” (CWI)