Reliance Sports Club lift Shivnandan Madholall memorial trophy

RELIANCE Sports Club produced a fine, all-round performance to defeat Reliance Scheme by 40 runs in the 8th Shivnandan Madholall memorial trophy match played last Sunday at the Reliance ground on the Essequibo Coast.

After winning the toss and batting first, Reliance SC tallied a challenging 148-9 from 20 overs on a wearing pitch, which offered prodigious turn to the bowlers. Opener Basil Persaud led the way with a top score of 47, (3×6, 4×4) while Shawn Narine supported with 20 (3×4) and Preamnauth Persaud 15 (2×4).

Trevis Simon grabbed 3-15 off 4 overs and was ably complemented by Denesh Persaud with 3-21 from his 4 overs and Captain Ravendra Madholall 2- 14 from his 4 overs.

When Reliance Scheme batted, former national Under-17 player Rovendra Parasram top-scored with 26 (2×4, 2×6), while Freddy Lall and Ravendra Madholall (14 each) offered token resistance.

Veteran softball player Dhanny Benny who initiated an early collapse bowled superbly to snatch 3-16 from 4 overs while Ryan Lall 3-21 and Kumar Dass 2-19 stifled their opponents into submission. Basil Persaud enjoyed a fine day with 2 wickets to be adjudged later as man-of-the-match.

He received a trophy while the winners and runners-up also received trophies, compliments of the Madholall family.

At the presentation, several players including former Essequibo Inter-County captain Elroy Stephney, Trevis Simon, Asif Akbar and Ravendra Madholall reflected on the life of Shivnandan Madholall who passed away in 2013 at the age of 30.

Madholall had represented Essequibo and Guyana at the youth level and was regarded as one of the most talented cricketers to have emerged from Essequibo.

He will be remembered as a flamboyant left-handed batsman who bowled ferocious spells and was a dynamic fielder. He was also the brother of former national youth player Rovendra Madholall.

According to Ravendra Madholall, the match will be played annually and will expand to include two other teams. He expressed thanks to all those who contributed and the support given to the family.