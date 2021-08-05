Men accused of robbery with violence remanded

TWO men were, on Wednesday, remanded to prison for robbery with violence committed on a 42-year-old fisherman.

Andrew Solomon, called “Biggs” and Kumar Sansas, called “Bruk-Hand”, 23, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and were not required to plead to the charges which alleged that on July 31, at Unity Junction, East Coast Demerara, they stole a Samsung S10 valued $200,000 from Mahadeo Singh, with the use of personal violence.

Magistrate Azore remanded the duo to prison until September 23 and transferred the case to the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court for report.

According to reports, on the day in question, the victim was sitting at Unity Junction awaiting transportation for work when a red motor car approached with three occupants.

It is alleged that while the driver of the motor car inquired from Singh where he was going, one of the male occupants exited the motor car with a steel bar. The man then took away Singh’s cell phone and began hitting him about his body with the steel bar. The man then got back into the motor car and made good his escape.

Singh was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was treated. The two suspects were later arrested and the police are currently looking for several others.