Man charged for rape, another for exposing genitals
Edward Reddock
Edward Reddock

TWO Linden residents were, on Wednesday, hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on separate charges.
Keron Vandregen, 20, of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden was charged for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a child under 16 years on April 28, 2021.

Keron Vandregen

The charge was laid under Section 11 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03. He appeared via zoom and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The Chief Magistrate later released Vandregen on $150,000 bail and adjourned the case until August 18.
Meanwhile, Edward Reddock, 49 of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden was arraigned on two counts of assault and two counts of exposure of genitals which occurred on June 18, 2021.
The harges were laid under Section 21 of the Summary Jurisdiction Act Chapter 08:02 and Section 28 (2) (a) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.
He appeared via zoom before the Chief Magistrate and pleaded guilty to the assault charges and not guilty to the other charges.
He was fined $15,000 on each of the assault charges and remanded to prison for the other charges. The matter was adjourned until August 19.

Staff Reporter

