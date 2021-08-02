News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
UK and US blame Iran for deadly ship attack
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Mercer Street was attacked off the coast of Oman, and two on board were killed (BBC photo)
The Mercer Street was attacked off the coast of Oman, and two on board were killed (BBC photo)

The UK and US believe Iran was behind a tanker attack that killed two people, and have vowed to respond, calling it a violation of international law.
The MV Mercer Street, operated by an Israeli-owned firm, was attacked off Oman on Thursday.
A British national and a Romanian citizen were killed. The statements came after Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said there was “evidence” that its longstanding foe Iran was responsible. Bennett warned that “we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way”, while Tehran rejected what it called the “baseless accusations”.
The attack on the MV Mercer Street appears to be the latest escalation in an undeclared “shadow war” between Israel and Iran.
Since March there have been several attacks on both Israeli and Iranian-operated vessels, which are seen as tit-for-tat incidents. Casualties are considered rare.
Iran has also accused Israel of targeting its nuclear sites and scientists.
In a statement on Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said London believed Iran had used one or more drones against the MV Mercer Street, calling it “deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law”.

“Iran must end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely,” he added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was also “confident that Iran conducted this” and that an “appropriate response” would follow.
Israel’s Prime Minister said it expected the international community to make clear to Iran that it had made a serious mistake.
Iran conceded nothing in response. Its foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters that “the Zionist regime (Israel) has created insecurity, terror and violence”.
He said Israel “must stop such baseless accusations”, warning: “Whoever sows the wind reaps the whirlwind.”
The escalation comes against the backdrop of key nuclear talks in Vienna. Officials are attempting to revive a 2015 international deal under which sanctions on Iran are lifted in return for commitments from Tehran to curb its nuclear programme.
Western countries have accused Iran of trying to build a nuclear bomb. Iran denies this, insisting its nuclear programme is focused on research and power generation. (BBC)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.