News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
AG report uncovered $209 million unaccounted for
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

— from University of Guyana Science and Technology Support Project

THE Auditor General’s 2016 report for the Ministry of Education has uncovered some $209 million that was allocated as part of the University of Guyana Science and Technology Support Project budget has gone unaccounted for. This disclosure was made during the Public Accounts Committee meeting (PAC) on Monday. According to the AG’s report in 2016, the sum of $906 million was allocated to drastically improve on the services provided by UG’s Science and Technology Support project. The target areas for the allocation, included for curriculum reform, instructional design, and research; infrastructure rehabilitation, equipping of science laboratories, drainage, internet network and multimedia equipment; and institutional capacity building.
Subsequently, a supplemental provision to the tune of $411 million was approved giving a revised allocation for the project a total of $1.317 billion. According to the Appropriation Accounts, an amount totalling $1.311 billion was expended during the period under review. However, the records of the project reflected expenditures totalling $ 1.102 billion, giving a difference of $209 million. UG’s Science and Technology Support Project was funded by the Government of Guyana and the International Development Association (IDA) under a credit agreement and was subject to separate financial reporting and audit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.