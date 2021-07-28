‘Living in my car was not an option, so I sold it’

–says young policeman who acquired land through the ‘Dream Realised Housing Drive’

–many other allottees rejoice, as days of renting draw closer to an end

AN achievement quite often celebrated by persons both young and old is the acquisition of land or property, as this is considered, most times, a major step towards economic prosperity and independence. The benefits are cumulative, especially regarding the future value of property or land acquired today. So, when an opportunity to obtain such an asset presents itself, there would always be a willingness to make crucial sacrifices. This was evidenced by the actions of a 29-year-old policeman, Jason Moses, who was among 1,000 applicants who received their titles for land at Block 18 Golden Grove, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), during the government’s fourth “Dream Realised Housing Drive” held at the National Stadium over the past two days.

Having applied for land since 2014, Moses had almost given up hope that he would one day be contacted by the Ministry of Housing and Water for a plot of land.

As luck would have it, though seven years later, Moses was contacted by the ministry and asked to visit the National Stadium with his wife. The young policeman was ready to “strike while the iron is hot,” so he sold his car to ensure that he was financially equipped to pay for a house lot. “I sold it [the car] out because I cannot live in a car, and by God’s grace everything come through… We are renting and it’s been a long struggle, but by God’s grace everything will work itself out and I will build,” a joyful Moses said. This achievement is a welcome change in his life, as the road has been rough over the past few years, especially after the passing of his mother in 2017. In relating one of the challenges faced after the death of his mom, the policeman said that his wife gave up her job to care for his sister, who is a person living with disabilities. With the acquisition of land, Moses is hopeful that some of those challenges will be alleviated and that the road ahead will be smoother.

BRIGHTER FUTURE

There is a likelihood that many of the recent allottees are hoping for the same outcome, as they are now equipped with a plot of land to lay the foundation for a brighter future.

Hundreds of allottees praised the government for its “Dream Realised Housing Drive,” especially because many of them had applied and waited as long as two decades for the opportunity afforded to them. Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, said that the housing exercise is geared towards clearing the backlog of applications in the system. There are 42,000 applications in the system, of which over 29,000 are within the low-income bracket. In just under a year, the Housing and Water Ministry has made 5,291 allocations, and by the time this calendar year is completed, the ministry is hoping to make another 7,000 allocations. This puts the government well above their target of 10,000 allocations per year.

Based on available statistics, the government, in just one year, has allocated more house lots than the previous coalition administration did in its entire five-year term.

And, from all indications, the most recent exercise at the National Stadium was a resounding success.

Minister Croal said that the two-day event was a success, as many applicants received their titles for land and house lots at Block 18 Golden Grove. “This will be ongoing based on our availability of land as well as our overall commitment and yearly target and our manifesto commitment target, and in the upcoming weeks, potential allottees can expect to be called based on where we are going and based on the category of land which we will be allocating,” Minister Croal related, adding that this is all part of an effort to alleviate the backlog and, at the same time, create a better life for every Guyanese. Christopher Allen, one of the recent beneficiaries, said he had applied for a house lot since 2006 and was surprised at how rapid the process moved along for him to receive his house lot at the National Stadium. The father of two, who lives at Timehri, said: “This will change my life and make it 100 per cent better and I am thankful and would like to express thanks to the government for making this a reality.”

When the new government assumed office in August, 2020, it pledged to create new housing developments to ensure that more Guyanese own their own homes.

Today, the Ministry of Housing and Water is executing a series of infrastructural works valuing $14 billion.

The areas being developed include Little Diamond/Great Diamond, Prospect and Providence, on the East Bank of Demerara; Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme on the outskirts of Georgetown, as well as the expansion of several East Coast of Demerara communities, namely Mon Repos, Vigilance, Bladen Hall and Strathspey, along with Experiment in Region Five and No. 79 Village, Ordinance/Fortland and Hampshire/Williamsburg in Region Six; and in Region 10.

THOUSANDS TO BENEFIT

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, had said he is confident that his government’s housing programme will benefit tens of thousands of Guyanese.

“Blessed is the child who have his own,” Shevin Seepersaud, a father of three, said after receiving his title.

Richard Trotz, a sergeant of police who benefitted from the recent housing drive, said that as a young professional, he had applied for a house lot in January 2015 and was pleased when he received a call recently to acquire a plot of land.

“It is a good initiative whereby young professionals like myself can develop and try to own their own home. Currently I am living with my father,” he said.

Trotz continued: “Being a young professional, I would like to advise other citizens to apply for a house lot and try to develop themselves in any way they can, by seeking employment, seeking educational opportunities, and by obtaining a house lot they can develop themselves and start a family.”

A nonagenarian, Hilda Persaud, who applied for her house lot in 2005, said: “I thank God, the ministers and the President and may God bless every one of them. I feel happy… so long now I have been moving from place to place and I am living in my daughter’s house, whatever little help I can get from anywhere I will be thankful for it.”

Persaud received her house lot free of charge as a result of a timely intervention from Minister Croal.