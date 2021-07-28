500 Guyanese employed by Emerge BPO

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh has lauded Adrian Collins and Carole Fletcher for their hard work and vision, which have enabled the employment of some 700 persons in the Business Process Outsourcing industry (BPO), including 500 in Guyana.

Both are the proprietors of the Emerge Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) facility located at Camp and Robb Streets, Lacytown, Georgetown.

During a tour of the facility, Minister Singh, who was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, met with Director of Operations, Dalgeish Joseph, and Director of Client Services, Aisha D’Abreu.

According to a release, he encouraged the businesspersons to ensure the expansion of operations to other regions, reiterating that the BPO sector has the potential to create jobs, generate income, spur economic activity, and improve lives.

Minister Singh alluded to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s efforts, prior to demitting office in 2015, to promote Guyana as a destination for BPO business, which had proven to be a success. He noted that this effort will continue once more by government during its current term in office.

The Senior Finance Minister further commended the businesspersons for their investment in Guyana, alluding to the fact that the current Irfaan Ali-led government strongly supports any effort by businesses which align themselves with its vision of diversifying the economy, part of which includes promoting Guyana as a premier destination for BPO business. This, he noted, will also contribute to ensuring the country maintains a stable macro-economic environment.

“In the pre-2015 period, we had already recognised the vast potential for BPO service, and we had invested a lot of policy effort into the sector,” Minister Singh said as he went on to explain that Emerge BPO is yet another example of what can be achieved by persons willing to invest in Guyana.

The minister had expressed similar sentiments during his visit and tour of Express International Incorporated, located in Georgetown, and Qualfon, at Providence, on the East Bank of Demerara, both being BPO facilities. He had referenced the fact that many international businesses are recognising Guyana as a prime destination for BPO services, especially given its English-speaking population, its educated workforce, and its proximity to the USA and Canada.

“As a government, we would like to see the BPO sector continue to grow, as it will allow for the creation of jobs, and the generation of income,” the Finance Minister posited.

Emerge BPO commenced operations in 2008, and provides a variety of outsourcing services to clients, with agents operating from Guyana, North America, and Honduras.