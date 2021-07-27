News Archives
Trial into murder of Linden footballer begins August 4
Michael Emmanuel called “Giddie”
THE High Court trial into the murder of young Linden footballer Leonard Peters, also known as “Lenny,” who was fatally stabbed during an argument in 2018, is expected to commence before a judge and jury on August 4, 2021.

Michael Emmanuel called “Giddie,” of West Watooka, Linden, was arraigned on Monday before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court for the capital offence of murder.
He denied that on December 21, 2018, at West Watooka, he murdered Peters. A jury has been empanelled to hear the case.

The accused is being represented by attorney-at-law Damian DaSilva, while the state is being represented by prosecutors Taneisha Saygon, Lisa Cave and Muntaz Ali.

According to reports, there was a social event on the date in question at West Watooka, during which a misunderstanding developed between Peters and Emmanuel.

It is alleged that Peters had accidentally spilled alcohol on Emmanuel, and this subsequently resulted in a physical confrontation. It is alleged that Emmanuel whipped out a knife and stabbed Peters to his chest.  Peters was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he reportedly died while receiving medical attention.

Staff Reporter

