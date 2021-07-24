News Archives
Teens raped in separate incidents, alleged perpetrators arrested
Rape-

A THIRTY-TWO-year-old man was arrested in Region One on Thursday following allegations of sexual assault and rape against a 15-year-old.

“Enquiries revealed that on the abovementioned date … the suspect allegedly committed the act. The suspect was contacted, told of the allegation, arrested and placed in custody. Investigations are in progress,” police said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another teen was raped and a 25-year-old man was arrested in Region Seven where the incident occurred.

Police said that rape of the 16-year-old girl occurred in April last and the incident was only reported on Thursday to the police at around 13:00 hours.

The teenager claimed that the rape was committed during April 2021 at a local store where the suspect demanded sex from her and she refused.

The suspect persisted and committed the act before escaping. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Staff Reporter

