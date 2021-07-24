Six motorcycle bandits rob woman $2M

SIX unidentifiable men, two armed with hand guns on three XR motorcycles, on Friday afternoon, robbed a 39-year-old woman of $2M at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Police said that the suspects are still at large. Reports indicated that on Friday, about 14:38hrs, the victim uplifted the $2M cash from the head office of her place of work to pay workers at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt. Upon arrival at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, the victim parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers as she usually does. While in the car, she noticed the suspects approached the car and stopped. Police said that two of the pillion riders dismounted the cycles and approached her with firearms drawn and demanded that she hand over the money, which she refused to do. The suspects then forced open the driver-side door, pulled her out and began to cuff her about her stomach and face. One of suspects then picked up the cash which was secured in an envelope. One perpetrator then discharged three rounds, one in the air and two in the direction of the car after which they all made good their escape. Police are investigating the robbery.