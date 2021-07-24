News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Six motorcycle bandits rob woman $2M
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Robbery

SIX unidentifiable men, two armed with hand guns on three XR motorcycles, on Friday afternoon, robbed a 39-year-old woman of $2M at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Police said that the suspects are still at large. Reports indicated that on Friday, about 14:38hrs, the victim uplifted the $2M cash from the head office of her place of work to pay workers at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt. Upon arrival at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, the victim parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers as she usually does. While in the car, she noticed the suspects approached the car and stopped. Police said that two of the pillion riders dismounted the cycles and approached her with firearms drawn and demanded that she hand over the money, which she refused to do. The suspects then forced open the driver-side door, pulled her out and began to cuff her about her stomach and face. One of suspects then picked up the cash which was secured in an envelope. One perpetrator then discharged three rounds, one in the air and two in the direction of the car after which they all made good their escape. Police are investigating the robbery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.