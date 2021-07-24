–Minister Walrond tells parents at Mackenzie Primary School

TOURISM, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond on Thursday overlooked the distribution of some $7.7 million in the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant at the Mackenzie Primary School. The disbursement will see pupils of MacKenzie Primary, Pine Street Nursery and Children’s Garden Nursery benefitting.

Speaking prior to the distribution, Minister Walrond said now is the time to invest in our children.

“Our Children is the greatest investment that we can make; the education of our children is the greatest investment that we can make. And, helping and contributing to that, we know it makes a difference. This is what this programme is all about; it is showing and demonstrating to our children that we care for our children all across Guyana, and Region 10 is no less,” Minister Walrond said, adding: “The ‘Because We Care’ cash grant was something that was promised by this administration, and as soon as we took office, it was something we decided to restore.”

The programme, the minister said, seeks to alleviate some of the financial burdens parents are facing, particularly at this time.

“Let’s say a child needed a ‘tablet’, which is what most of us need now, because of the ‘COVID’, and we are learning remotely, you can take the money and put it towards the ‘tablet’. You need to use the Learning Channel, you can take the money and put towards a TV. We recognise that as parents, you best know what needs to be done to take care of your children; we know you are not going to leave your child undone,” Minister Walrond said. The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few recipients, who extended gratitude to the government.

Malisa Allicock said the cash grant will assist her greatly.

“Well, I am very much grateful that the government see it fit to help out parents with this money, you know, because a lot of parents have it hard since this COVID-19. I, for one, am thankful, because I have my children; they have to get materials, now that they are not going to school. I does have to make these teaching aids for them, so it will go a long way,” Ms. Allicock said.

Another parent, Mark Declou, expressed similar sentiments. He said, “Well, I feel really great about it; government really helping us in a way, giving back to us and helping our kids and so on. It will help me to buy their school stuff and school clothes and bag and so forth.” The government plans to incrementally increase the cash grant annually, so that by 2025, each child would receive $50,000. (DPI)