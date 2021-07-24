News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Courts launches AKT Motorcycles
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The AKT motorcycles
The AKT motorcycles

COURTS Guyana, on Friday, added AKT Motorcycles to its product line.
AKT Motorcycles is a Colombian brand that has been around since April 2004. Unicomer has sold over 1, 300,000 of the motorcycles since it started selling them in Nicaragua in December 2012. Aside from Guyana, the motorcycles are available in eight other markets.
During a brief ceremony, Courts’ Managing Director, Clyde De Haas, stated that the company is extending its product assortment to the top-quality motorcycle brand.

Clyde De Haas, Managing Director of Courts, test rides one of the motorcycles (Adrian Narine photos)

“We are very proud to introduce this to you today and look forward to seeing it in all of our branches, all over Guyana.”
Sharing the specifics of the motorcycles, De Haas said, “They come in different models and of very high quality.

We have the GT Model for daily riding around the city and it’s a great messenger bike. We have the TT for customers who are more adventure oriented and like to go a bit out of town. …for the sportier customers who want to ride around town, we have the CS3.”
“As you can see, we are going full throttle …these motorcycles are very competitively priced and for the quality that you are getting it is excellent value.”
The motorcycles have a one-year warranty. However, customers can opt to buy an additional two-year warranty.
“I want to invite everybody to go to your nearest store. We are going to have them first. We will have them at the Giftland Mall and we will have them at our Main Street store and it will also be available at Lucky Dollar in Regent Street,” he said, adding: “By next month we will start to roll out to the other branches in Linden, New Amsterdam and Richmond, Essequibo.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.