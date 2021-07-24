Courts launches AKT Motorcycles

COURTS Guyana, on Friday, added AKT Motorcycles to its product line.

AKT Motorcycles is a Colombian brand that has been around since April 2004. Unicomer has sold over 1, 300,000 of the motorcycles since it started selling them in Nicaragua in December 2012. Aside from Guyana, the motorcycles are available in eight other markets.

During a brief ceremony, Courts’ Managing Director, Clyde De Haas, stated that the company is extending its product assortment to the top-quality motorcycle brand.

“We are very proud to introduce this to you today and look forward to seeing it in all of our branches, all over Guyana.”

Sharing the specifics of the motorcycles, De Haas said, “They come in different models and of very high quality.

We have the GT Model for daily riding around the city and it’s a great messenger bike. We have the TT for customers who are more adventure oriented and like to go a bit out of town. …for the sportier customers who want to ride around town, we have the CS3.”

“As you can see, we are going full throttle …these motorcycles are very competitively priced and for the quality that you are getting it is excellent value.”

The motorcycles have a one-year warranty. However, customers can opt to buy an additional two-year warranty.

“I want to invite everybody to go to your nearest store. We are going to have them first. We will have them at the Giftland Mall and we will have them at our Main Street store and it will also be available at Lucky Dollar in Regent Street,” he said, adding: “By next month we will start to roll out to the other branches in Linden, New Amsterdam and Richmond, Essequibo.”