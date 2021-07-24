News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Nine Guyanese chosen for youth ambassadors programme
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Ambassador Lynch with the 2021 cohort of the Youth Ambassadors Programme (US Embassy photo)  
Ambassador Lynch with the 2021 cohort of the Youth Ambassadors Programme (US Embassy photo)  

NINE young Guyanese, aged 15 to 18, will be representing Guyana in the virtual five-week Youth Ambassadors Programme from Monday, July 26 to Friday, August 27, 2021.
According to a release from the US Embassy in Georgetown, representing Guyana this year are Anjalita Palaniandi, Rachel Chesney, Krystal McLean, Victor Nandlall, Juel Johnson, Ayushi Nandalall, Divya Nandalall, Kanye Blades and Jahnavi Tuluram. André Romaldho, an alumnus of the Youth Ambassadors Programme, 2018 will serve as mentor for the 2021 cohort.
The virtual programme brings together outstanding young people between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the Americas for an enrichment programme to explore themes such as civic education, leadership, cross-cultural connections, community service, and youth and social transformation through experiential learning activities, leadership training, civic participation at the community level, and mentoring by community, business, and NGO leaders; engaging with host families, and volunteering. The youths were shortlisted from a large pool of applicants after going through an interview process.  They join a cadre of 56 youth leaders and 10 adult mentors who have been part of the Youth Ambassadors Programme (YAP) since September 2012, the release said. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch met with the 2021 cohort on Thursday, July 22, 2021. During the meeting, the participants shared their aspirations to address issues affecting youth within their respective communities. Ambassador Lynch congratulated the group and highlighted the importance of engaging and networking with other youth across the Caribbean during the programme, as this will develop their leadership skills as active and engaged citizens through service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.