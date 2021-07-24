Agreements signed for salary increases for 150 GTT workers

FOLLOWING discussions, the Ministry of Labour, the Guyana Telegraph and Telephone Company (GTT) and Guyana Postal and Communications Workers Union (GPTWU) on Friday signed an agreement for a four per cent increase in wages and salaries for GTT workers for the year 2021.

Another agreement was signed for a six per cent increase in wages and salaries for the year 2022.

Speaking at the simple ceremony held in the ministry’s boardroom, GPTWU President, Harold Shepard told media operatives that the two entities were able to come to an agreement during bilateral discussions. “We would have commenced this process, whereby, during bilateral discussions, we were able to meet a resolution,” Shepard said, adding: “At the very first meeting, we were able to reach a position where we were able to agree on four per cent increase on the basic salary for the GTT united members for the period October 1, 2020, to September 20, 2021, and a six per cent increase from October 2021 to October 2022.”

He further disclosed that in the agreement, there is a clause that will give way for the company to review a further increase after a few months.

“There is an additional clause. By now and February 1, 2022, we will be able to do a review to see if it is possible to move the six per cent upwards, because we are all aware that cost of living has skyrocketed over the last few months.”

Shepard further disclosed that 150 workers will benefit from the salary increases, and that the union took the company’s challenges into consideration.

“We understand the challenges faced by the telephone and telegraph company, moreso in a liberalised environment. We at the union are prepared to work with the new chief executive officer and his team for the betterment of its team and its company,” Shepard said.

He added that with the salary increases, customers can now expect a better quality of service.

“We believe that under the new management structure at the GTT, that customers will see a far more improved service. You have happy employees; you have happy customers.”

In brief remarks during the signing ceremony, Acting Chief Labour Officer, Michelle Baburam expressed satisfaction with the agreement made with the two entities.

“I’m happy that between GTT and the union, they can foster good relations in having a resolution to bring this curtain down, and, hopefully, in six months, they can see some improvements so that they can move the six per cent to a higher percentage.”

She assured those at the ceremony that the ministry is dedicated to ensuring that good relations in the work environment continue.