In 2017, the Stabroek News released some of the findings of the review, which indicated that the only realistic path towards an “emission-free” electricity sector is via the development of Guyana’s hydro-power potential. It was noted, too, that the fastest way forward is to maintain the Amaila Falls hydro-power project as the first major step for substituting its current oil-fired generation. The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the Amaila Falls hydropower project is expected to cost just under US$1 billion, and will be able to generate 165 megawatts of stable and reliable electricity for 11 solid months of the year, with the additional month during the dry season being used for scheduled maintenance.

Recent checks done by this newspaper determined that the project is still bankable, meaning that the financiers are still open to the idea of funding the project, and that all the technical studies are still relevant. As a result, the restart timeline is expected to be much shorter than it was before 2015.

Currently, GPL sells electricity to the nation at about US$0.33 per kWh, and this is expected to be reduced by 25 per cent within the first year of the operations of the Amaila Falls project, and by 50 per cent within five years; and by the end of 20 years by as much as 80 per cent.

In the proposal document, the government said that it expects the country’s power demands to be met by 2026.

In moving forward with the project, the government has required that proposals clearly outline the developer’s capability and credibility to execute a project of this magnitude, as well as the present capital structure for financing.

Developers are also required to submit details of proposed local content, including sub-contractors, percentage of project costs that will be locally sourced, and supporting details of same. The developers are also being asked to outline a projected timetable with key milestones for Financial Close, Commercial Operations and Commissioning of the project.

Added to that, the notice says that there shall be provision for an international third-party operator, who will operate the facility on behalf of the project company or the government.

More significantly, the project will be executed via a new Special Purpose Company (SPC), and will be issued with all previous permits, licences, and permissions, as previously existed in April 2015, “provided the developer shall have responsibility for any updates as required by law.”