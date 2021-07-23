THE REVIEWS ARE IN!

Brunching at Parc Rayne

Apparently, the genius who invented brunch was an English writer named Guy Beringer, who suggested the coining of a “new meal” that is served between breakfast and lunch, starting off with teas, coffees and light goodies, before moving on the heavier lunch fixtures as a means of curing “the ol’ Sunday morning hangover.” Brilliant, right? We think so too, that’s why we have been scouting for the hottest brunch spots in and around Georgetown.

Recently, we came across the delight that is Sunday Brunch at Parc Rayne, popularly known as the ‘Rent-A-Tent’ place at Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara. Not only is this a beautiful, elegant and inexpensive spot, but they also have some of the most courteous employees who serve up a variety of delicious food as part of the establishment’s weekly fluctuating menu. Of all the brunch spots we know, they have the widest variety of food; it is almost like an ‘all-you-can-eat’ buffet!’ – perhaps the perfect way for patrons to eat and drink their money’s worth.

And take it from us, the food matches the ambiance. Well, in most cases, because to be honest, we didn’t quite like their jerked chicken the last time we were there, but we were definitely impressed by their scrumptious baigan choka with paratha roti. So much so that we’re hoping that they would add it to their list of fixed dishes which already comprise of mouth-watering Pepperpot and fluffy omelettes. Added to that, their menu of tinkling drinks, including their signature mimosas, just keeps us going back. Safe to say, they have earned our metaphorical seal of approval.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please be advised that our reviews of all pieces, places and things are done independently, and without the input of the owners, authors and/or creators. If you have suggestions of pieces, places and things that you, our readers would want us to review, please call 625-3257, and we’d be happy to oblige.