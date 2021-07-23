Herstelling man cops 18-year sentence

–after convincing judge it was manslaughter

THREE years after the lifeless body of 32-year-old Lowtie Atwaroo, called ‘Mona’, was pulled from a trench at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), her reputed husband was on Thursday sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after confessing to killing her. Daniel Watson, 41, formerly of Herstelling Housing Scheme, EBD, was indicted before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court for murder. Watson, however, opted to plead guilty to manslaughter, having admitted that on May 21, 2018 at Herstelling New Scheme, he unlawfully killed Atwaroo. Justice Kissoon, in arriving at his decision, considered the background of the case and the plea of mitigation, while also placing weight on the need to deter other like-minded individuals from committing similar crimes.

The accused was represented by attorney-at-law Teriq Mohammed, while the State was represented by prosecutors Taneisha Saygon and Lisa Cave. According to reports, Watson and Atwaroo had lived as a couple for a number of years at Herstelling, but prior to the incident were separated for about two months, allegedly because of Watson’s abusive behaviour. After moving in with her father, Atwaroo decided one day to go spend some time with Watson, but in would immediately regret doing so, as shortly thereafter, persons in the neighbourhood heard her crying out for help, and when they rushed to the scene, they saw Watson holding her down in a trench.

In the confusion, he reportedly made good his escape, while Atwaroo’s lifeless body was pulled from the trench. Watson was later apprehended at his home.