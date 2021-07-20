Two dead, several injured in minibus accident at Diamond

A HORRIFIC accident that occurred on Sunday evening on the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), has left two youths dead and four others hospitalised.

Confirmed dead are 18-year-old Anthony Persaud of Lot 108 Land of Canaan, EBD and Aaliyah Edwards of Lot 16 Land of Canaan, EBD.

Police identified 23-year-old Kevon Moore of Five Door Koker Dam, Land of Canaan, as the driver and said he is in custody assisting with investigations. A breathalyzer test reportedly revealed alcohol on Moore’s breath.

The accident occurred around 22:00hrs and according to the police, Moore, the two deceased and nine other persons were returning from the seawall in minibus BXX 7256. The vehicle was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the roadway at a fast rate of speed when Moore lost control. It turned turtle several times and came to a stop facing in a south-eastern direction.

Subsequent to the accident, several persons rushed to the scene and took the injured persons to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Persaud and Edwards were examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

Jessie Wishart, age 23 and Joel Wishart, age 20 of Lot 43 Old Road, Land of Canaan; Odarry Gonsalves, age 18 years of Lot 192 Old Road, Land of Canaan; Valencia George, age 18 years of Lot 80 Land Of Canaan and Shane Argyle age 17 years of Koker Dam, Land Of Canaan were all treated at the same facility and sent away.

Meanwhile, the remaining passengers were transferred and admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation as patients in the Accident and Emergency Unit.

According to the police, 18-year-old Sabrina Corlette of Lot 186 Hyde Park, Timehri, EBD, who has an open-fracture dislocation to her right ankle and head injuries; and 18-year-old Seth Abrams of Lot 66 Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, who has deep, abrasion injuries to the right leg are in a stable condition.

However, two others, 17-year-old Johnny Persaud of Lot 108 Old Road, Land of Canaan who is suffering from head injuries and chest contusion; and 16-year-old Michael James of Lot 29 Koker Dam, Land of Canaan, who is suffering from head injuries are listed as critical.

Further, the police stated that a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver revealed he had 0.039 and 0.037 micrograms of alcohol on his breath.