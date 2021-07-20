Fire razes house at Grove Housing Scheme

A 56-year-old single mother, Nirmala Singh and her teen daughter, Nadia, have been displaced after a fire, said to be caused by a kerosine stove, gutted their 315 Grove Housing Scheme home.

The Guyana Chronicle, on Monday, was made to understand that the fire started around 23:00hrs on Sunday night.

The daughter was in the outside bathroom while her mother had gone out to the public road. The girl noticed the flames and went out on the road to raise an alarm.

The address accommodated two houses; a kitchen of the second one was scorched. The Fire Service responded in a timely manner and prevented the flames from spreading to the nearby wooden homes.

The destroyed house was a one-bedroom flat and the mother and daughter lost everything in the blaze.

Acting Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, said the fire was caused after flames from a kerosene stove came into contact with a combustible material.