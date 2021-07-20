News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Fire razes house at Grove Housing Scheme
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Nirmala Singh rummaging through what is left of her home on Monday
Nirmala Singh rummaging through what is left of her home on Monday

A 56-year-old single mother, Nirmala Singh and her teen daughter, Nadia, have been displaced after a fire, said to be caused by a kerosine stove, gutted their 315 Grove Housing Scheme home.
The Guyana Chronicle, on Monday, was made to understand that the fire started around 23:00hrs on Sunday night.

The daughter was in the outside bathroom while her mother had gone out to the public road. The girl noticed the flames and went out on the road to raise an alarm.
The address accommodated two houses; a kitchen of the second one was scorched. The Fire Service responded in a timely manner and prevented the flames from spreading to the nearby wooden homes.

The destroyed house was a one-bedroom flat and the mother and daughter lost everything in the blaze.
Acting Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, said the fire was caused after flames from a kerosene stove came into contact with a combustible material.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.