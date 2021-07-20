First regional kidney transplant performed at GPHC

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) marked a huge milestone on Monday following the first successful kidney transplant in the region at the Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Department.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said the ministry is committed to providing the necessary tools to enhance the capacity of the department.

He extended congratulations to Dr. Kishore Persaud and his team for successfully completing the surgery on a patient from outside of Guyana.

“I want to congratulate the team that has been able to do these surgeries… over the last six years, they have done a fantastic job despite the many challenges and odds that they face.

“The Government of Guyana is committed to ensuring that they are given the tools so that they can enhance their work. Today we celebrate a very historic day in Guyana and that is we have been able to do transplantation for one of our CARICOM sisters.”

The Health Minister said the government is working on improving the delivery of health care services not just for Guyanese, but for those in the Caribbean.

“Our vision for the health sector is one where we can develop a number of services that is [sic] not only going to be for our patients here in Guyana, but we envisage in the next few years that we will be able to offer those health services to other citizens of the Caribbean region,” he said.

An emotional Dr. Germaine Bristol, who travelled from Grenada to undergo the surgery, thanked the Government and people of Guyana for providing her with “a new lease on life”. Her 19-year-old son Gerome Bristol donated his kidney.

“Georgetown Public Hospital comes highly recommended. So, I would recommend it to anyone seeking medical care,” Dr. Bristol said.

The surgery was successfully completed on June 14, 2021. Head of the transplant team, Dr. Persaud explained that there were several complications. He disclosed that while the kidneys start working almost immediately post-surgery, it took almost three weeks before Dr. Bristol’s kidneys started working. However, efforts were made to ensure her kidneys are back to normal function, so she will be able to live a normal life. (DPI)