Journey towards empowerment, entrepreneurship begins

— as hundreds commence training under the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network

TEARS of joy flowed from women participants when the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security launched its online and in-person WIIN (Women’s Innovation and Investment Network) classes in ICT and professional care (child and elderly care) on Monday.

For many of them, it was a ray of hope, as the programme provided an opportunity to pursue courses in areas that would open new vistas of employment or entrepreneurship avenues.

The initiative took place at the ministry’s Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara. Over 200 of the over 4,200 applicants to the programme commenced classes on Monday.

One participant sought out subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud, the brainchild of WIIN, and broke down in tears as she told her that when Dr. Persaud was a medical student at GPHC, she had encouraged her to pursue studies in childcare.

Her little daughter at that time was being treated for Wilm’s tumour. Those words stayed with her, and several times she made attempts to, but nothing worked out. She wanted Minister Persaud to know that today she would be able fulfill her dreams of being able to work in childcare.

Another young woman expressed how grateful she was for the opportunity to be trained so that she can be in a better position to be employed. In fact, many women emphatically expressed their feeling of hope that they were being invested in and equipped with skills that would make them financially independent.

One woman even brought her little daughter to class because she did not want to miss out on the opportunity.

As she launched the ministry’s flagship training programme at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), Minister Persaud explained that $80M budgeted for training will be utilised to expend every effort to invest in certificate upskilling of women in every region. She emphasised to the women to commit to the foundation training which is provided free of cost.

“Create the opportunities by networking, thinking outside of the box, innovating, and using every iota of what you have gained for self- growth, development and earning possibilities. I believe in each one of you and urge you to take what you have started today to the finish line,” Minister Persaud expressed.

The WIIN programme has been meticulously crafted to empower all women because of the absence of an eligibility criteria and the offer of areas of training that are unconventional, needed and could open up niche markets.

“I am encouraging you to be the influencers/entrepreneurs of tomorrow as we empower you today. I recognise the sterling efforts of my team who worked assiduously with me to make this a sustainable reality, and we stand ready to support you throughout your journey. I am pleased to say that all the courses are accredited and from this first step, nothing will be unachievable as you will learn about starting and sustaining your business too,” she further said.

Minister Persaud thanked all the lecturers, the School of The Nations and the University of Guyana for partnering with the ministry.

She also opened the brand new, modern computer lab at GWLI, which will be one of the main hubs for the WIIN programme.

Also presenting at the event were Deputy Director of Social Services Hamwantie Bissesar and Coordinator of GWLI, Motielall Samaroo.

Minister Persaud also visited WIIN classes at School of the Nations. The WIIN programme will continue to be rolled out in the coming weeks.