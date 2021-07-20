Financial aid for flood-affected citizens soon

– VP Jagdeo

VICE-PRESIDENT (VP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that the Government will soon begin the distribution of financial aid to support those persons who were severely affected by the unprecedented nationwide flooding.

During an interview with the Guyanese Critic last Friday, the Vice-President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting those who suffered losses due to the flood. He recalled that the administration acquired a $10 billion supplementary fund in May, as part of the government’s immediate relief efforts.

“The numbers are in now for those who were affected by the flood. We have about 30,000 households and small farmers who lost kitchen gardens, and then a number of those bigger farmers who lost mature and seedling rice, livestock etcetera. We have a database now and we are now working out how much and what grants we will give to families, and those who suffered losses,” the Vice-President stated.

Dr. Jagdeo said President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be making an announcement on this relief initiative soon.

Floodwaters have significantly receded in several communities allowing for several residents, who were being housed at shelters across the country, to begin returning to their homes. Persons who were being housed at the Tabatinga shelter in Region Nine have returned home, while 69 persons in Region 10 have returned to their homes.

As of July 9, 184 persons were housed in shelters in Regions Two, Five and 10. This is a marked reduction of the 257 persons who were being housed in 12 shelters as of July 2.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President reiterated the Government’s commitment to achieving objectives including raising the old-age pension from $25,000 to $40,000; making tertiary education free; and bringing on stream the gas-to-energy project which will cut electricity costs by 50 per cent.

“We are putting together the building blocks for many of these areas. A lot of quiet work is being done in planning; in moving projects forward. Day after day we have kept these pledges in our minds. When we go to work, we are working to implement the promises we made to people,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has not been moving at full speed, the VP noted. Notwithstanding this, he emphasised that the government will continue to do its best to improve the economy and the lives of citizens. (DPI)