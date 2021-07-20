News Archives
City Hall departments being relocated to facilitate restoration project
Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine
GEORGETOWN Mayor, Ubraj Narine, has disclosed that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is moving apace with relocating several departments to facilitate restoration of the historic City Hall building.

“We are currently relocating the Town Clerk, the Secretary, the Treasury departments, the chamber and so on. Those works have commenced and I want to commend government on this restoration of City Hall building,” the Mayor said,

The Historic City Hall Building

Earlier in the year, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall had announced that works on the historic City Hall building will commence this year.
Dharamlall had told the Guyana Chronicle that preliminary studies into the restoration project have already been completed. The ministry had reviewed the reports and construction works are expected to follow.

“The European Commission and some other stakeholders have done a report, so that will be re-evaluated during the course of next week and as soon as that is done, then we would be able to make some final determination,” he said.

Dharamlall further explained that the project is a commitment of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, which fits into plans to enhance the City of Georgetown. He noted that the iconic 19th century gothic architectural marvel, the City Hall building, is a major tourism product and its restoration is necessary. “We will be restoring the building to keep its image and its historical value; it also has a heritage value; it is a big tourism product and it’s part of the general landscape of Georgetown; it is also a landmark,” the minister said.

City Hall was designed by architect Ignatius Scoles and the foundation stone was laid by Governor Henry Turner Irving on December 23, 1887. It was officially opened on July 1, 1889, by Governor Viscount Gormanston. Over the years, the building has gradually descended into a deplorable state. There have been numerous appeals for the renovation and restoration of the beloved City Hall.

