Suspects in Rockstone robbery apprehended

THE three identified suspects in an alleged robbery committed on a 57-year-old businesswoman and her grandson of Rockstone Junction, Region 10, were intercepted on Saturday at Kanawaruk Junction, Region Eight.

According to police headquarters, the suspects, a 29-year-old male of Georgetown and two 25-year-old males of Linden, were intercepted due to a collaborative effort between police in Regions Eight and 10; they are now all in police custody.

The businesswoman was in her shop with her grandson around 22:00hrs on Friday night last when the three identifiable male suspects rode up on two ‘XR’ motorcycles without number plates to purchase some items; she was subsequently robbed of a quantity of cell phones and jewellery.

The bandits stole a Samsung Note 5 cell phone valued at $90,000; one BLU Smart phone valued at $22,000; one Logic Smart phone valued at $26,000; one Ique phone valued at $6,000; one Blue cellular phone valued at $20,000; $1500 in phone cards; one gold chain valued at $150,000; one gold ring valued at $60,000 and six gold studs valued at $30,000.

Police reports that the suspects were seen riding two ‘XR 150’ motorcycles when they were intercepted. A search was conducted on the suspects and a number of articles, all matching the description of the articles stole, were found.

In addition, a search was conducted in a haversack belonging to one of the suspects, and three bulky scotch taped plastic parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis, were found. Police reports that the suspect was informed of the offence committed and cautioned; he admitted ownership of same.

The suspects, along with the said phones, yellow metal jewellery, motor cycles and suspected cannabis were then escorted to the Mahdia Police Station where the cannabis was also weighed and amounted to 1243 grams. They suspects are all in custody as investigations continue.

Police reported that at the time of the robbery, one of the suspects, who is known to the victim, approached the shopkeeper to purchase a pack of cigarettes, two bottles of water and one tin Canada Dry. She reported that the suspect then returned to his accomplices and rolled a ‘joint’ of marijuana and began to smoke.

The victim went into her room where she normally sleeps and observed the suspects heading in the direction of Mabura. However, about 20 minutes later, she heard her dogs barking continuously in her back yard, which is surrounded by thick vegetation.

Police report that her grandson armed himself with a cutlass and ventured outside into the dark to assess the situation when he was accosted by one of the suspects, whom he knows from Kuru Kuru, who choked him and pointed a hand gun to his head.

The other two suspects, whose faces were covered with black jerseys and who were armed with two handguns, then followed and took him to the shop and instructed him not to make noise as they barged in and confronted the owner. They instructed her to lie down and she complied.

According to a police report, the suspects then removed the victim’s jewellery and made way to her shop counter where her “money bowl” was situated along with a number of cell phones.

The victim reported that she raised an alarm and alerted a car driver who made an effort to apprehend the suspects; however, this proved futile since they had already escaped on their motorcycles through the trail.