Man shot dead during trip to Linden to meet ‘female friend’

A 23-year-old resident of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, was gunned down on Saturday night while on his way to meet a “female friend” he had travelled to Linden to see.

The dead man has been identified as Delron McKenzie. His friend, Calvin Daly, who had accompanied him on the trip received two gunshot wounds and is currently a patient at Linden Hospital Complex. According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Daly told investigators that on Saturday around 17:00hrs, he and McKenzie left Georgetown because he had asked him to accompany him to visit a female friend in the mining town. Daly, who is scheduled to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for surgery, told the police that they arrived in Linden around 21:00hrs via public transportation and went to Church’s restaurant to purchase food.

He recalled that McKenzie subsequently received directions from his female friend via telephone. The instructions he recalled were to “join a boat at the last stelling at the McKenzie shore.” On arrival at the Wismar shore, the deceased contacted the female and was told to walk up the road through Sunflower Street.

The injured man told police investigators that they made their way through the street to a bridge and a short distance into the cross street. McKenzie then received another phone call,during which the female told him to turn around since she was sending a silver wagon to pick them up. The duo then approached the said silver wagon and attempted to open the back door. It is alleged that a male of African descent opened the door first and started to shoot , while another male came out of the front passenger seat and also opened fire.

Based on preliminary investigations, the car had three unrecognisable male occupants. After the shooting the gunmen re-entered the car and drove off in a southern direction towards Silver City Street. Daly received two gunshot wounds on the left and right lower arm and abrasions to both of his arms. He was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was admitted a patient. He told police that he does not have any information on the female friend McKenzie was on his was to meet when he was killed.

McKenzie was then escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was examined by the doctor and pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then escorted to the GJetso Funeral Home to await a post-mortem. Even as police investigations are ongoing, there are no suspects in police custody.