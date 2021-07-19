News Archives
Construction of multimillion-dollar pasteurising plant to begin soon
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has announced that a new multimillion-dollar pasteurising plant will soon be established in Region Five by a private investor.
This was revealed on Saturday during a meeting with farmers of Number Nine village, where the minister disclosed that the project will see the creation of a host of job opportunities for residents. “The investor has already brought in all his equipment into the country, the general manager and the board of MMA-ADA are now looking to see a proper piece of land so that the investor can set up his milk plant.”
The minister added that works on the project will begin over the next two months.
He further reiterated that the project is a part of the government’s plans to advance the agricultural sector.
“Last year people were talking about waiting until the oil sector comes on stream; all the revenue from the oil and gas we will have to develop our country. Now people are not only talking about the oil and gas sector.

As a government, we also want to develop all the sectors of our country. We want a resilient country, not one that depends on only one sector.”
The minister added that agriculture, mining, construction, oil and gas must all contribute to Guyana’s development. He said when a country depends on one sector and that sector fails, it can have devastating effects on the economy.
He further stated that agriculture creates jobs, wealth and food security, and he noted that Guyana is leading the agricultural agenda across the Caribbean.
“In the last two years we have seen our country surrender its position to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, they were talking about agriculture. Comrades, I am very proud today, that our very young vibrant President is now the leading spokesperson on agriculture in CARICOM,” he stated.

Naomi Parris

