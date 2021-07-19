Performing arts company launches ‘Painting the picture’ production

UNIQUE Arts Entertainment (UAE), on Saturday evening launched “Painting the Picture”, a performing arts production which will be travelling across the country over the next few months using dance, poetry, drama and other creative arts to bring awareness to issues surrounding trafficking in persons (TIP), domestic violence and mental health.

The launch was held at the Regency Hotel, Hadfield Street. The production is being funded by a programme under UNESCO to the tune of $5 million.

Executive Director of UAE, Kelton Jennings conveyed the company’s gratitude to have the opportunity to get the resources to advocate awareness on issues, while also giving the company an opportunity to showcase across the country what they can do.

The company is scheduled to begin the production later this month, and it is expected to run for the rest of the year.

“It’s a country tour/documentary. We will be travelling across Guyana accompanied by UNESCO, doing dramatic pieces, telling the stories. We’re using dance, music, etcetera to draw persons in and tell a strong story and tell a message that we think is really, really needed in the world not only in Guyana,” Jennings commented.

During the tour, the production will be focusing on making persons aware of what they can do if they came across any of the social issues being addressed by the project.

TIP, domestic abuse and mental health challenges are all social issues very prevalent in Guyana’s society; however, notwithstanding continuous interventions being made, all three social ills continue to thrive.

Jennings believe that by attractively packaging the awareness using the creative arts, Guyanese will perhaps become more sensitized and capable of playing their part in helping to eradicate these social scourges.

“A lot of people know what domestic violence or mental health or TIP is. They know the words, but they don’t know what it means, they don’t know how they can identify those social ills. So, we will be enhancing person’s knowledge so they can understand it more and know how to identify and catch it,” he explained.

During Saturday night’s launch, attendees got a preview of some of the talent that is available at the UAE, with several cultural and dramatic performances in dance, poetry and music.

Poet Elsie Harry performed a spoken word piece called “The Norm” which spoke to domestic abuse and a call to action for women to not stay in abusive relationships.

Also making a presentation was renowned Guyanese designer Randy Madray, who, in his remarks, spoke about his own struggles with mental health and how fashion literally saved his life.

He commended initiatives such as “Painting the Picture” as they reach and bring help to those who need it most.