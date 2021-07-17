Over 97 per cent of Reg. 2 parents uplift education cash grant

OVER 97 per cent of parents in Region Two uplifted the Government of Guyana’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant during a three-day rollout of the programme in the region that started on Wednesday and concluded on Friday.

A total of 11, 795 learners are on the registers of all schools in the region, which amounts to $224,105,000 in ‘Because We Care’ cash grants for the region.

Of this total number of learners, 11,433 of them received their grants, which amounted to $217,227,000 given to them and their families over three days. Some 362 grants had to be returned, because the parents or guardians were not able to uplift them.

However, those parents that did not get to uplift their grants can still do so at a date to be announced by the Ministry of Education. They will uplift the grants at the Department of Education in the region.

While at the Wakapoa Secondary School on Friday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that the Government of Guyana believes in investing in the people of this country.

She told parents that the programme was started in 2014, when it was announced that every child in the public school system would receive $10,000, and that the amount would increase every year until it reaches $50,000 per child. She said that following a change of government, the programme was deliberately discontinued.

According to the Education Minister, if the programme had continued, each child could have been receiving $50,000 this year.

Minister Manickchand said that the programme is meant to give parents a helping hand in providing for their children.

Minister Manickchand told parents that the grant is not limited to only uniforms and school supplies, but that it can be used in any way that will serve children. “Our commitment is that we will continue to find ways to serve our people,” she said, adding that anything that is bought with the grant that will benefit children would be a useful expenditure.

The Education Minister said that information on how many parents collected the grant shows that families need the financial assistance provided by the programme, and the fact that this administration restored the programme shows the high priority it places on helping families cater to their needs.

Minister Manickchand said the distribution of the grant is being managed and facilitated by the professionals at the ministry, with assistance from teachers, and that the process is being audited by the Audit Office of Guyana to ensure transparency and accountability.

“We have invited the Audit Office to audit this as it is happening,” Minister Manichchand said, adding: “We have confidence that our officers are not troubling a cent here that does not belong to them.” She explained that there will be an officer from the Audit Office at various stages of the process, including at the distribution centres observing the process to ensure that each child that receives the grant is on the school’s register. In the case of new nursery entrants, checks are made to ensure they were registered on or before June 30, 2021. Each parent that collects the grant has to be identified, and is also required to sign for the sum.

Further, despite the many challenges Guyanese have faced, such as the worst floods the country has ever experienced, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a prolonged election period, Minister Manickchand said the government has found the resources to respond to the needs of Guyanese families and children.

She thanked teachers and headteachers across the Essequibo Coast who rejected the call to not be involved in the process, and chose to come out and ensure that it was done efficiently, and that the learners under their care are served. The distribution exercise was also spearheaded in the region by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, who visited several locations across the region. (DPI)