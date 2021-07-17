Non Pareil fisherman found dead in home

THE body of Chaitram Singh, a 49-year-old fisherman of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Thursday found in his apartment at Block 12 Non Pareil.

According to a police report, the lifeless body was found by the fisherman’s nephew around 17:31hrs.

Enquiries revealed that the fisherman was experiencing domestic problems and would drink from time to time. He was reportedly last seen by his relatives drinking alcohol around 16:00hrs, on Thursday. Sometime later, checks were made and the gruesome discovery was made.

The police were summoned and the body was examined, but no marks of violence were found.

The man was then transported to the Nabaclis Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was subsequently transferred to Jerrick’s Funeral Home, where a post-mortem will be conducted.