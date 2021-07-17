News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Non Pareil fisherman found dead in home
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

THE body of Chaitram Singh, a 49-year-old fisherman of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Thursday found in his apartment at Block 12 Non Pareil.
According to a police report, the lifeless body was found by the fisherman’s nephew around 17:31hrs.
Enquiries revealed that the fisherman was experiencing domestic problems and would drink from time to time. He was reportedly last seen by his relatives drinking alcohol around 16:00hrs, on Thursday. Sometime later, checks were made and the gruesome discovery was made.
The police were summoned and the body was examined, but no marks of violence were found.
The man was then transported to the Nabaclis Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was subsequently transferred to Jerrick’s Funeral Home, where a post-mortem will be conducted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.