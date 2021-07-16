Serious crimes down 18.7%, but rape still a challenge

–‘Top Cop’ reports

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded a 18.7% decrease in serious crimes at the third quarter of the year 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.

That’s according to Commissioner of Police, (ag), Nigel Hoppie, who made the announcement during the Force’s 182nd Anniversary awards and incentives presentation ceremony on Thursday.

Serious crimes cover a wide range of criminal activities, among them violent crimes, drug-related offences, and criminal charges involving death or serious bodily harm to the victim (especially those having to do with drunk-driving matters).

Commissioner Hoppie began by commending the work done by the ranks in their commitment to serving the people of Guyana, saying that a police officer is never “off duty”, but is continuously dedicated to ensuring that their roles as law enforcement agents are fulfilled.

“Notwithstanding the continuing challenges,” the commissioner said, “through the meaningful and robust support of the government and law-abiding citizens, the utilisation of all our resources, and more specifically the many dedicated and committed members of the Force; the constant many who have placed their minds and shoulders to the wheel of law enforcement and assisted in keeping our country safe, Law Enforcement officers are, in reality, never ‘off duty’.

“We are dedicated and committed public servants, who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened.”

In terms of how the year has progressed so far where serious crimes are concerned, Hoppie reported that there has been a significant decline in robbery under arms, by as much as 36.3%. Murder is also down, but just marginally, at 16.7%, from 78 around this time last year to 65. And, surprisingly, of that number, just seven of the victims were women, which is a significant improvement on the 20 that were killed at the end of June last year. On the downside, however, six of those seven women were killed during domestic-related incidents.

And while there have been measured improvements in other aspects of serious crimes between January to June this year, when compared to the same period last year, rape is up by as much as 70%, from 90 to a whopping 153.

Acknowledging that several ranks have been in breach of the Police Force’s Code of Conduct and Standing Orders, Commissioner Hoppie declared that he will not be so naïve as to bury his head in the proverbial sand, and proceeded to reveal that currently, there are 29 ranks before the courts on various charges, from allegations of rape, to robbery, manslaughter, assault and corruption.

Neglect of duty, on the other hand, were dealt with condignly, either via the courts or disciplinary action.

RECOGNITION AND APPRECIATION

On a pleasanter note, the event saw some 3,258 ranks and 28 Community Policing Groups being presented with incentives and other prizes totaling $17,766,000. Among those awardees were members of the Force who have been exemplary in the recovery of illegal firearms, interdiction of narcotics, and the arrest of wanted persons.

Since the commencement of the Awards Ceremony in 1990, the commissioner said that the Police Force has paid out a total of $448,865,000 in cash incentives to deserving police ranks, “and will be continuing along this morale-boosting path” in the foreseeable future.

In closing, Commissioner Hoppie said: “Permit me to reiterate my call, and urge members of the Force to be professional in their behaviour and conduct, showing courtesy towards members of the public, and to avoid corrupt practices. Let us build bridges with the public, and thereby improve on our public image in order that we can enhance public trust and confidence that are so essential. We in the Police Force cannot do it alone; we need the understanding and support of the public that we serve.”