Hemispheric corridor beckons

–with completion of Linden to Lethem Road, says new CDB President

A LARGE part of Guyana’s economic potential remains untapped and would be revealed only after the construction of the road linking Linden to Lethem and, by extension, Brazil, is completed, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, has said. Describing this massive project, which is being done in phases, as ‘transformational,’ Dr. Leon said: “Almost one half of Guyana’s potential will be linked one way or the other to just opening that corridor… we are using Linden to Lethem, but I am referring here from the deep-sea port in Georgetown all the way to connectivity to Brazil.”

The CDB is no stranger to this initiative, since it has provided direct funding of US$112 million for the upgrading of 121 kilometers of road from Linden to Mabura Hill. Construction is expected to begin during the last quarter of 2021 and be completed by the end of 2024.

The unpaved 450-kilometre road from Linden to Lethem is often impassable in the rainy season, due to flooding along low-lying sections of it. The upgrading of the corridor will, therefore, provide year-round connectivity between Linden and Mabura Hill, improving conditions for local and long-haul transport.

And although the intended aim of this specific project is to improve connectivity between Guyana’s hinterland and the coastal towns, it is just the first phase of a wider plan to develop a transportation corridor from Georgetown to Lethem on the southwest border, thereby connecting the port in Georgetown with northern Brazil.

Dr. Leon believes that while this augurs well for Guyana’s internal advancement, the project will essentially create a hemispheric corridor, linking South America to the Atlantic and, similarly, granting the Caribbean access to South America.

“That sort of project is transformational…every effort should be focused on getting that to its completion point, as soon as is feasible within the border lines of cross finances, construction and taking it to completion,” the CDB’s President advised.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, following an engagement with a high-level team from Brazil in November 2020, had said the paving of the Linden to Lethem Road, which will facilitate trade and investments between the two nations, was high on the agenda.

“That road link is linked to the port development, so for that issue, we have set up a special committee that will be led by the ministers’ technical teams, so we can advance the work and move, not only to the conceptualisation, but closer to the implementation of this project. Both sides have committed fully to this development—via a joint approach,” President Ali said.

Both countries had also agreed to the implementation of an “International Road Transport Agreement.” Guyana and Brazil have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of formal diplomatic ties in 1968.

Let alone the creation of a hemispheric corridor through the physical link between Guyana and Brazil, President Ali had said that discussions were underway with both Brazil and Suriname to establish an energy corridor.

“Our potential to become a major player in the energy market is not only limited to our borders, but we have already commenced discussions with our neighbours, Brazil and Suriname, in the establishment of an energy corridor,” President Ali had said.

International experts say that energy corridors may accommodate multiple pipelines for oil, gas, or hydrogen, electricity transmission lines, and related infrastructure, such as access to, and maintenance of, roads, compressors, pumping stations, and other structures.

Guyana is already closer to building a physical linkage with Suriname through the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River. And with the Lethem to Linden road also on the cards, those physical linkages will pave the way for increased cooperation, especially now that Guyana and Suriname have joined Brazil in the ranks of oil-producing nations.