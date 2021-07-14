Scores turn out for second dose Sputnik V vaccine

The Ministry of Health has started the administration of second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine at sites across the country.

DPI visited the Ministry’s Brickdam office on Tuesday, where scores of persons turned out for their second ‘jabs’.

Many individuals said they were pleased that the vaccine is finally here, following delays in shipment.

Shontel Warde said she has not experienced any side effects after receiving her first shot, and is encouraging others to take their ‘jabs’.

“I feel good, I was a bit worried that I wouldn’t get the second dose in time.”

Doodnauth Sooknarine was happy to receive his second dose, noting that the vaccination process is efficient.

“I will encourage everyone, when I said everyone to go out, for those who are of the age eighteen and above to please go out and have yourself vaccinated.

“The process is very simple. I’m amazed, I was here for like an hour but there were at least about 40-50 persons ahead of me, the timings I would say like two to three minutes because there was a backlog like 40-50 there before me. So once again, I’ll advise everyone to go out and have yourself vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, Ambrose Thomas said she feels much better now that she has received her second dose of the vaccine and is encouraging others to do the same.

“I feel better now that I’m fully vaccinated; I encourage others to take their vaccine to safeguard their loved ones and the people that they care about.”

Gewansawh Ramsarran said he took the first dose of the vaccine in April. He said he was never afraid of the vaccines.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Tuesday, said there has been a noticeable increase in persons coming out for their vaccines.

Dr. Anthony reminded persons that the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be given to individuals whose timelines for second ‘jab’ are closer.

“Which means that persons who would have received their first dose Sputnik in April are now going to be due for their second dose. We want those persons to have their second dose now and, therefore, the others who got their first dose later can hold on a little bit and they would get their second dose in due course.” Individuals due for their second doses of the other Covid vaccines are advised to get their ‘jabs’ as soon as possible. (DPI)