Man accused of murdering uncle remanded

A 27-year-old man was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the murder of his 51-year-old uncle, Aubrey Jonas, following an argument over the unauthorised reaping of plantains.

Melroy Moore appeared, via Skype, at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, who was sitting at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on July 7, 2021, at Leguan Island, on the Essequibo River, he murdered Jonas.

He was remanded to prison until July 29.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that according to eyewitnesses, the argument started after Moore entered Jonas’ farmland at Phoenix, Leguan, and reaped the plantains without being granted permission to do so.

After Moore left the farm, Jonas went after him with a cutlass and engaged him. Jonas reportedly asked the suspect who gave him permission to reap his plantains, to which Moore responded: “You touch dem plantain and yuh gon see whuh gon happen to you!”

The men reportedly got into a heated but short-lived argument, which ended with each going their separate ways.

However, Moore armed himself with a knife and went to the Phoenix Koker and sat, and as Jonas was walking past him, heading into the village, they started arguing again.

It is alleged that Jonas lashed Moore with the cutlass he was carrying, whereupon the latter picked up a piece of wood and used it to clobber his uncle in the head. Moore reportedly made good his escape, while his uncle was rushed to the Leguan Cottage Hospital, where he later succumbed.

Moore was later arrested in an abandoned house in the village, and charged for the capital offence.