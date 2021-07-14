Severe flooding returns to parts of Region Ten

FOLLOWING 72 hours of heavy rainfall, several communities in Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) were, once again, experiencing severe flooding.

Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, told the Guyana Chronicle, on Tuesday, that water levels in Kwakwani, Malali, Hururu, Landersville and Muritaro had risen.

“Because of heavy rainfall, water levels rose about six inches at Hururu and approximately 12 inches at Kwakwani,” Adams disclosed during the telephone interview.

He said the residents of Landersville would have reported that water was still under their houses and that persons were still being housed at the shelters in that community.

“In the case of Malali, I understand that persons had started to move back to their homes. The water hasn’t fully receded but they have started to go back to their homes,” Adams said.

He noted that approximately 140 persons are still being housed in shelters across the region.

In May, the regional authorities had declared the region to be in a “severe state” since water levels had risen above 15 feet, completely covering several houses.

Recently, the Guyana Chronicle reported that water levels were dropping significantly and that persons were returning to their respective homes from shelters.

Meanwhile, Adams related to this publication that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) had exhausted its resources in responding to reports of severe flooding across the region.

“We would have utilised a lot of our resources not in anticipation of this flood. We didn’t cater for it, but we had to use resources and things like monies for transportation, the movement of donations to and from storage, to those who are in need,” he said.

He stated that the RDC had already used up its fuel supply and for the past few weeks had contracted private transportation to transport hampers, cleaning supplies and other flood relief items to residents.

“We would have raided our fuel supply at the RDC. We would have sent through a request for fuel and we are hoping that that request is fulfilled to take us through the six months that we have remaining in the year.”

Adams noted that a report had also been submitted to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) with the hope that the region will be assisted with its immediate needs.

“We have been in contact with the CDC. We would have submitted to them some key things that we would like to see them making available to the region,” he said.

Additionally, Adams related that several roads and bridges across the region had been damaged.

“We are dealing with erosion in most of these communities. We have submitted a list of capital and emergency works to central government,” he said.