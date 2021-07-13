News Archives
Man stabbed to death at mining camp
Miner

A MINER, Damieon, also known as “Wild Buck” of Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight, was stabbed to death at the Ithaki Backdam, Mazaruni River, on Sunday last, during an argument with another employee at the same mining camp.

According to Police Headquarters, enquiries revealed that Damieon and the identified 27-year-old male suspect had a disagreement over the way the suspect was treating a female employee, who is employed as a cook at the said camp.

The disagreement resulted in a fight between the suspect and the victim, where the suspect withdrew a knife, and dealt the victim a stab to his neck, causing him to fall to the ground and subsequently becoming motionless. As a result of the stab, the victim was left a gaping wound.

The victim was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body is at the Bartica Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police reported that the suspect was arrested and placed into custody as investigations continue.

Staff Reporter

