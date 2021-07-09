News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two more ‘COVID’ deaths in 24 hours take toll to 486
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
dashboard

THE Ministry of Health, on Thursday, confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths for the month of July, 2021, taking the death toll for that month to 10, and the overall toll to 486.
The latest fatalities are two females, a 47-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 68-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who both died while receiving care at Ministry of Health facilities.
The Health Ministry has also recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,807 tests carried out for July 7, 2021.
Of these, Region One (Barima-Waini) recorded three; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), one; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 10; Region Four, 76; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), three; Region Six, 13; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), two; and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), four.

The newly-infected persons were 51 males and 61 females. As it is now, 13 persons occupy the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 90 are institutionally isolated, and 1,373 are isolated at home.
Of Guyana’s 20,757 confirmed cases since the detection of COVID-19 here, 1,476 are active, while 148 of Guyana’s 18,795 recoveries were recorded within the past 24 hours. All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.