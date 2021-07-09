Two more ‘COVID’ deaths in 24 hours take toll to 486

THE Ministry of Health, on Thursday, confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths for the month of July, 2021, taking the death toll for that month to 10, and the overall toll to 486.

The latest fatalities are two females, a 47-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 68-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who both died while receiving care at Ministry of Health facilities.

The Health Ministry has also recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,807 tests carried out for July 7, 2021.

Of these, Region One (Barima-Waini) recorded three; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), one; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 10; Region Four, 76; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), three; Region Six, 13; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), two; and Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), four.

The newly-infected persons were 51 males and 61 females. As it is now, 13 persons occupy the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 90 are institutionally isolated, and 1,373 are isolated at home.

Of Guyana’s 20,757 confirmed cases since the detection of COVID-19 here, 1,476 are active, while 148 of Guyana’s 18,795 recoveries were recorded within the past 24 hours. All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.