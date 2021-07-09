News Archives
E - Papers
Randy Shepherd, six, meets President, Foreign Minister
Young Randy Emmanuel Junior Shepherd in discussion with Dr. Irfaan Ali and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd on Thursday (Office of the President photo)
RANDY Emmanuel Junior Shepherd knew before the 2020 elections that Dr. Irfaan Ali was going to be President.
As a five-year-old, he’d had lunch with the then PPP presidential candidate, and felt that he had what it took to become a president. He told his father right after the meal that Dr. Ali would be the next President of Guyana; he was sure of it.
Today, the pair met again when the now six-year-old was invited to visit State House.
A visibly excited Randy was elated to meet Dr. Ali again, but now as the President.

The youngster said that it felt “really nice” to meet the Head of State, and that he hopes he can meet him many more times in the future.
During their meeting on Thursday, he also led President Ali in a short prayer.
The President was also happy to see the youngster, and expressed the hope, too, of meeting him “many more times” in the future.
Before departing, Randy collected a small gift from the President.
At State House, Randy also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, who was at the venue for a meeting. (Office of the President)

