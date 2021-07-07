News Archives
Ambulance crashes into utility pole on Lamaha Street
The scene of the accident at Lamaha Street, on Tuesday (Adrian Narine photo)
The scene of the accident at Lamaha Street, on Tuesday (Adrian Narine photo)

THE driver of an ambulance and a blood donor managed to escape with minor injuries after the vehicle careened off the road and crashed into a utility pole at Lamaha Street, Georgetown, on Tuesday. According to a police report, 32-year-old Dellon Daniels of Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank of Demerara, was proceeding east on the southern side of Lamaha Street, with the usual siren and beacon lights while approaching the traffic light at Irvin Street, where he observed vehicles approaching in the opposite direction.
Upon noticing the vehicles, he reportedly pulled left (north) in an attempt to occupy the southern driving lane, and, in the process of doing so, he lost control of the said vehicle and collided into a lamp pole situated on the northern side of Lamaha Street. As a result of the collision the lamp pole and the ambulance were damaged. At the time of the incident, a blood donor, whose name was provided as Candika Daniels, was travelling in the ambulance.
The police stated that Daniels received no serious injuries and was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and sent home. An investigation has since been launched.

