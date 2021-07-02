CDC receives more flood-relief supplies

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC), on Thursday, received donations from Beepats, Ezone and Church of the Latter-Day Saints, to further boost its nationwide flood-relief efforts.

The simple handing over ceremony was held at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana. Items donated to the commission included sanitisation products, baby diapers, masks and some 1,000 pairs of long boots.

Beepats Brand Manager, Vondet Deformont, who also represented Ezone, said the donation forms part of the companies’ corporate social responsibility. She noted that the products are critical to health and safety in light of the pandemic.

“The items that we would have donated here are our smarty baby diapers and also the antibacterial wipes; we have an antibacterial wipe and it is very, very necessary for this time that we have the Coronavirus, which is evident among us, and it will help persons who are going out on a daily basis even at homes, to sanitise your surfaces, to sanitise your hands,” she said.

Meanwhile, First Councillor, Trinidad and Tobago, Church of the latter-Day Saints, Wayne Barrow, said the church has been working along with the CDC for many years. Among the supplies they donated recently were masks.

“We also donated 3,000 KN 95 masks and 5,400 fabric masks and these are actually produced right here in Guyana by persons who were displaced because of the pandemic. So, essentially, when we make contributions or donations, the people of Guyana benefit,” Barrow related.

He said the donation of 1,000 long boots was made possible through a partnership between the church and Hardware Depot which reduced its selling price considerably.

President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, last month declared the flooding a national disaster, and noted that Guyana would take additional steps to support those severely affected.

Persons desirous of contributing to the flood-relief efforts can contact the CDC on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp). (DPI)