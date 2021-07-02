Tax relief for COVID-19 supplies extended to December 31

THE Government of Guyana’s tax relief measures to support individuals and corporations amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended to December 31, 2021.

According to a statement from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), COVID-19 prevention, care and treatment supplies are exempted from custom duty, and value added tax (VAT) and excise tax. The list of specific items exempt from the aforementioned taxes include COVID-19 test kits, equipment for face and eye protection, thermometers, alcohol solutions, hand sanitisers and other disinfectant cleaners, wadding, gauzes, bandages, cotton sticks and similar articles, multivitamins and syringes among a series of other medical equipment and supplies.

The full list can be viewed at https://www.gra.gov.gy/tax-relief-for-covid-19-supplies-extended-to-june-30-2021-2/.

The VAT, duties and excise tax waivers on medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of COVID-19, along with Vitamin C and multivitamins, took effect on March 26, 2020. Previously, the items included on the list would have attracted duties ranging from 5-20 per cent and VAT of 14 per cent.

The waiver was originally intended to end on June 30, 2020, but due to an extension, this date was pushed to June 30, 2021, and now, to December 31, 2021.

Businesses were asked to cease charging VAT for these supplies, and consumers, to be vigilant and ensure that they are no longer being charged VAT for these items.