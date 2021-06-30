Private sector officials visit GPF’s Security Command Centre

CHAIRMAN of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Paul Cheong, on Monday last, led a delegation from the commission on a visit to the Guyana Police Force’s Security Command Centre where they were given a first-hand experience of the force’s crime-fighting capabilities.

According to the PSC, the tour of the facility was conducted by Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie. Also present during the visit were National Security Adviser, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum; Superintendent Singh, and other police officials.

Accompanying Cheong were Vice-Chairman of the PSC, Krishnand Jaichand; Chairman of the Governance & Security Sub-Committee of the PSC, Retired Major General, Norman McLean; President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Timothy Tucker; Ryan Alexander, and other members of the PSC. The discussions between the stakeholders focussed primarily on the role of the command centre in combatting crime around the country.

Superintendent Singh told the gathering that the centre was operationalised to support the crime prevention and investigative capabilities of the Guyana Police Force.

The centre currently boasts several mounted television camera monitors that are used to trace incidents and to link these with ambulances, fire service, and police service responses.

Commissioner (ag) Hoppie highlighted that the command centre has strengthened not only the forensic and criminal investigative techniques of the force, but also its capacity in crime detection, through the use and application of several cameras around the country. He said too that ranks are undergoing continuous training to ensure the effective functioning of the centre.

Other critical issues discussed were robberies around Georgetown, traffic violations, police training, protection of businesses, crime-fighting capabilities and areas for collaboration between the Guyana Police Force and the private sector. The PSC noted that it endorses and commends the efforts of the Guyana Police Force and reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate to advance peace and security in Guyana.